Siddaramaiah calls BRS BJP’s B team for reposting his ‘fake’ video

Slamming BRS working president KT Rama Rao for posting his alleged fake video originating from the BJP on social media, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday called his party (the BRS) the perfect B team of the saffron party.

The former Telangana minister had posted the purportedly edited video to poke fun at the new Congress government in the state for its failure to implement its poll promises after coming to power.

Two days ago, in a lengthy post on micro-blogging site ‘X’, Siddaramaiah had said that the video showing him admitting that they won’t be able to fulfil the poll guarantees due to lack of funds was fake. He called out two leaders of the Karnataka BJP for circulating the video.

Today, KT Rama Rao reposted the video with a comment, “No money to deliver poll promises/guarantees says Karnataka CM! Is this the future template for Telangana too after successfully hoodwinking the people in elections? Aren’t you supposed to do basic research and planning before making outlandish statements?”

The Karnataka chief minister hit back with a post on the same social media platform. He wrote: “Do you know why your party lost in the Telangana elections? Because you don’t even know how to verify what is fake and edited and what is true. BJP creates fake edited videos and your party circulates them. Yours is a perfect B team of BJP.”

Rao, who is popularly known as KTR, responded by blaming the alleged misleading Congress campaign with six poll guarantees in the run-up to the assembly elections for his party’s electoral debacle.

“We’ve lost the election because your party had shamelessly misled the people of Telangana with fake promises,” he wrote in a post, pointing out that 9 December has passed but the new Congress government did not fulfil its promise to provide enhanced input subsidy to farmers, loan waiver, gas cylinders at Rs 500, the financial assistance to women and so on.

He asked, “Are these promises fake or your party leaders who promised these schemes fake? Also care to explain why you lost elections in three other states.”

The Congress government has, so far, implemented two of the poll promises but has assured that the rest will be announced in the next 100 days.

Meanwhile, the BRS Legislature Party approached the Speaker for permission for a powerpoint presentation. This came after Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu announced that he would give a powerpoint presentation in the Assembly over the financial mess left behind by the BRS.