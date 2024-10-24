Siddaramaiah announces Rs 5 lakh aid to family of building collapse victims

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the next of kin of eight people who died in the October 22 building collapse incident here. He also assured that the state government will fully cover the medical expenses of the injured.

Speaking to reporters at the accident site at Babusapalya near Hennur, he noted, “The government will take care of the medical expenses of those hospitalized due to the incident. Moreover, Rs 5 lakh ex gratia will be provided to the affected family members. The injured too will be adequately compensated.”

The chief minister said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been directed to stop all illegal constructions in the capital city.

“This was an unauthorized building. It did not collapse because of the rain but due to the substandard work. For this, a notice has been issued. We have also suspended a few officers. Zonal officials will also be given notices,” he added.

Siddaramaiah said eight people have been rescued, adding that three of the six injured are in a serious condition, but all of them are out of danger.

He also urged people to construct their houses in accordance with the rule of the land. “In this case the work was not stopped, which has led to this unfortunate incident,” he said.

He also slammed the opposition BJP for targeting his government over the situation of the city after rains.

“Didn’t such incidents happen when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in power? As the LoP I have visited the spots. This time Yelahanka had huge rain. We are not running away from our responsibilities,” he added.

“We are not shedding responsibility and express our inability by citing heavy rains; the governments should have the strength to manage it and ensure that no untoward incidents take place. More than 1,000 families, who were affected by the rains this week, have been shifted; rescue works are on and they will continue,” he noted.

Additional Commissioner of Bengaluru, Satish Kumar has identified the deceased as Harman (26), Tripal (35), Mohd Sahil (19), Sathya Raju (25), and Shankar. The injured individuals were identified as Jagadevi (45), Rasheed (28), Nagaraju (25), Ramesh Kumar (28), and Ayaj.

An FIR has been registered at Hennur police station against three accused: Munirajareddy, Mohan Reddy, and Elumalai, in connection with the collapse.