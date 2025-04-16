ED charge sheet against Sonia, Rahul another example of vindictive politics, says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the Enforcement Directorate’s filing of a charge sheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi was another example of ‘vindictive politics’.

CM Siddaramaiah in a media statement on Wednesday stated, “The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) charge sheet against senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi — who is seen as a nightmare for the BJP and the Central government — is yet another example of the vindictive politics pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.”

CM Siddaramaiah stated, “This is not merely an act of political revenge against two of our party leaders and the Congress party. It is a warning signal from the Central government to all opposition parties and democracy-loving citizens of this country that dissent will not be tolerated. The Congress party, which has always stood up to hateful politics, will once again face this challenge with the strength of truth and justice.”

“The BJP-led government has consistently misused autonomous investigative agencies like the ED as weapons to target opposition leaders. Now, it has brought false allegations of illegal money transfer in the National Herald case to further this vendetta. It is evident that this entire campaign of political hatred is being orchestrated at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” the CM alleged.

“The ED, which has repeatedly harassed and mentally tortured our senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, under the guise of investigation, has now filed a fabricated charge sheet after failing to find any evidence,” he charged.

“Every Congress worker will take to the streets in protest against the authoritarian actions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Every citizen who believes in the Constitution and democracy must join hands in this resistance,” CM Siddaramaiah appealed.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said, “We strongly condemn the Enforcement Directorate’s attachment of properties belonging to Congress leaders and the filing of a charge sheet in the National Herald case. A protest will be organised against this.”

“The National Herald is an institution founded by former PM late Jawaharlal Nehru. His family has never used it for personal gain. They have not acquired any property from it. The institution has been run with the support of many people. Now, there is a conspiracy being hatched against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by unnecessarily attaching properties. We will hold a public protest in connection with this case,” he said.

“We have already organised a protest on April 17 against the price hike imposed by the Central government. In the coming days, after discussions, a protest will also be scheduled against the property attachment,” Shivakumar added.