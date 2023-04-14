Siachen Day celebrated

The 39th Siachen Day was celebrated by the Indian Army with traditional solemnity and reverence at the world’s highest battlefield.

Srinagar based defence spokesman said on Friday that the Commander, Siachen Brigade laid a wreath on behalf of GOC, Fire and Fury Corps and paid rich tribute to the War Heroes at the Siachen War Memorial, Base Camp to commemorate their courage and fortitude in securing the highest and coldest battlefield of the world.

The event was followed with felicitation of veterans, veer naris and civil defence employees who made supreme sacrifice on the Siachen Glacier.

The Siachen Glacier is considered the most challenging battlefield due to extreme weather conditions and terrain. The sub zero temperatures and avalanche risk are the greatest challenges for survival at the glacier.

In the last 39 years since the beginning of Operation Meghdoot launched in 1984, more than 11,000 troops have made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The operation was launched to secure the Indian borders along the Saltoro Ridge that gave a strategic edge to India. The Indian Army is guarding the key passes and ridges along the Glacier.

The Indian Army has been holding the crucial battleground in a high state of operational preparedness with a resolute deployment of highly motivated troops and equipment on the Siachen Glacier.

Siachen Glacier extends for approximately 76 kilometres in the Karakoram ranges sharing boundaries with Pakistan and China. Siachen Warriors remain ever committed in guarding the ‘Frozen Frontiers’ and ready to resolve against all odds. Nation shall always remain indebted to these bravehearts.