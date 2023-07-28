SI shoots at his superior in MP, sacked and arrested

A Sub-Inspector (SI) of Madhya Pradesh police has been dismissed from service hours after he used his service revolver to pump two bullets into the chest of his superior, town inspector (TI) inside a police station in the Rewa district of the state.

According to police officials, the accused SI, B R Singh, opened fire on TI Hitendra Nath Sharma inside the latter’s chamber in the Civil Lines police station in Rewa yesterday. Immediately after the incident, the staff of the police station managed to drag out the critically injured TI and locked the SI inside the TI’s chamber.

The injured town inspector was rushed to a hospital where he was operated upon by a special team of doctors before being flown to Rewa by MP DGP Sudhir Kumar Saxena by a special plane within hours of the attack. Doctors said the TI was operated upon successfully but was still in a serious condition.

Sources said one of the bullets hit very close to the heart and got lodged there, which the special team of doctors removed.

The DGP issued orders within about eight hours of the incident to dismiss SI B R Singh from service. Rewa DIG Mithilesh Shukla subsequently ordered B R Singh’s dismissal from service.

He has been arrested and booked in the same police station under various charges including attempted murder.

Sources said the attack could have been triggered due to many reasons including the fact that the SI had been recently attached to the police line and removed from field duty over some adverse remarks regarding the investigation of a case. He was upset that it was because of the TI that he got line attachment orders.

Sources said another reason could be that the SI is one batch senior to the TI, but the former did not get promotion due to his reportedly bad service record.

Sources also claimed that the accused SI has received over 70 counts of departmental reprimands and adverse comments in service records ever since he joined the force in 1999.