Shringverpur Dham: UP govt transforms another legacy of Lord Ram after Ayodhya

In a bid to enhance the divine and majestic aura of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government is spearheading a transformative rejuvenation of Prayagraj city and Shringaverpur Dham — the historic capital of Nishadraj (King of Fishermen in epic Ramayana).

The initiative aims to develop Shringverpur Dham, the capital of the kingdom of Lord Ram’s devoted follower Nishadraj, as a hub for rural, religious, and spiritual tourism. This would add new dimensions to the cultural and spiritual heritage of the region.

Once neglected by the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, Shringverpur — nestled along the banks of the Ganga river — in Prayagraj has been renewed under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership. This historic site, symbolising social harmony, is now being developed as a centre for rural tourism, along with religious and cultural tourism, giving it a renewed identity and significance.

Aparajita Singh, Regional Tourism Officer of Prayagraj, stated here on Friday that, “The rejuvenation of Shringaverpur Dham is nearing completion. As part of this initiative, the Nishadraj Tourist Park has been developed in two phases at a total cost of Rs 3,732.90 lakh. Phase-1 included the installation of a statue depicting the meeting of Nishadraj and Lord Shri Ram, along with the construction of its pedestal, a podium, overhead tank, boundary wall, entrance gate, guard room, and other amenities with a budget of Rs 1,963.01 lakh.”

She added, “In Phase-2, additional developments have been carried out at Shringverpur Dham, including a gallery, paintings, meditation centre, caretaker room, cafeteria, pathways, drinking water and toilet facilities, kiosks, parking, landscaping, horticulture, outer road, solar panels, and an open-air stage, all completed with a budget of Rs 1,818.90 lakh.”

Regional Tourism Officer Singh further revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this grand park, which spans 6 hectares, marking a significant milestone in the revival of Shringaverpur Dham.

A comprehensive road map has been outlined to develop Shringverpur Dham as a hub for rural, religious, and spiritual tourism.

According to Singh, a key focus under rural tourism is the establishment of homestays in nearby villages. Local residents are being encouraged to construct mud houses and huts to provide visitors with an authentic and unique experience of rural life.

These accommodations will feature thematic paintings, local cuisines, and showcase the region’s cultural heritage. Additionally, efforts are being made to immerse tourists in the local rural crafts, allowing them to actively engage with and experience the traditional lifestyle while staying at Shringverpur Dham.