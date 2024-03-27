Family first for others, nation first for Modi: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said two sides are clearly visible in the election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“For some, family comes first but for the Narendra Modi led party, nation comes first. While one side supports mafia rule through its actions, Modi ji’s side effectively implements the rule of law,” he said.

Chief Minister Adityanath launched his Lok Sabha election campaign on Wednesday from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mathura where he held his first public meeting and appealed to people to vote in favour of MP and BJP candidate Hema Malini.

He said, ”While one side promotes corruption, Modi ji’s side is in favour of zero tolerance. One side wants to divide the society on the basis of appeasement, caste-belief-religion, the other side wants to give benefits of poor welfare schemes to the needy without any discrimination through Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas in the name of Modi ji.

”On one side there are people who talk about family first and on the other side, there is Modi who considers 140 crore people as his family. We have to see the new India by becoming a part of Modi’s family,” said CM Adityanath.

The CM said, ”We all have heard the bhajan ‘Holi Khele Raghubira’, but for the first time in 500 years, Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, sitting in his abode in Ayodhya, gave us a personal darshan of Holi. The streets of Mathura-Vrindavan played Holi in Barsana, Gokul, Govardhan, Nandgaon, Baldev.”

Adityanath said that in 10 years, people have seen a changing new India. ”When the borders were secure, major infrastructure works were done, so was construction of highways, railways, airports, medical colleges, universities and new institutions.The needy are getting the benefits of poor welfare schemes without any discrimination”.

He said before 2014 (during Congress rule), plans were made keeping caste, creed and religion in mind.

”After 2014, only in accordance with the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, the benefits of the schemes are being given without any discrimination. The poor, businessmen, women, youth, and farmers are getting the benefits,” he said.

He said before 2014, militancy and separatism were at their peak in the North-Eastern states. ”Stone pelters were dominant in Jammu and Kashmir. Security personnel used to get injured. Today, stone pelting has ended in Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 has been abolished. Today no one can dare to intrude into India’s territory or commit any terrorist act. Successful leadership leads to all-round development,” he said.

Today, India’s infrastructure story has reached the border areas, the chief minister said. ”Earlier, soldiers had to cover several kilometers and walk long distances with luggage on their back, but now India’s connectivity in the border area has immensely improved,” he pointed out.

The CM said that when Hema Malini reached the Lok Sabha as an MP for the first time, she said that she had come as the representative of Braj region.

Before attending the conference, Adityanath had the darshan at Shri Krishna’s birthplace in Mathura in the morning.