The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday took Showik Chakraborty, brother of Rhea Chakraborty, to its office in Mumbai shortly after searches in his house.

As per the reports, the NCB has seized his laptop. NCB has drawn links between Showik and alleged drug dealer Zaid Vilatra, who was arrested on Wednesday.

Another team of NCB has conducted the raid this morning at the residence of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

NCB has also raided the house of Sushant’s manager Samuel Miranda and he was taken to the NCB office for questioning after the searches.

“The searches were conducted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985,” an official said, reported Indian Express.

According to the sources, the 20-year-old Vilatra allegedly supplied cannabis to Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda.

The duo was introduced by a middleman Abdel Basit Parihar.

The NCB officials had raided the premises of Vilatra also and yielded Rs 9,55,750 and foreign currency (US $ 2,081, 180 British Pound, 15 Dirham) from there, officials said.

During the questioning, NCB got to know about Parihar who was arrested on Wednesday. “During his interrogation his links to the Rhea case were found and it is under investigation,” an official said.

Following the recommendation of the Bihar government, the CBI had on August 6 registered a case against six persons, including Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, her father Indrajit, her mother Sandhya, Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi, his house manager Samuel Miranda and unknown others.

This came after the case was transferred from the Bihar Police who had registered the first FIR in the case on July 25 on a complaint by Sushant’s father.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has registered ‘Crime Number 15’ against Rhea Chakraborty and her associates including her brother Showik Chakraborty, SSR’s house manager Samuel Miranda, Rhea’s talent manager Jaya Saha and others. The anti-drug agency is inquiring into the allegations under sections in the law related to ‘possessing, purchasing and using cannabis’ and ‘abetment and criminal conspiracy to commit an offence’.

This came after the ED retrieved deleted WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone that was seized for a money-laundering probe in the sensational case. Fifteen pages of deleted WhatsApp chats of Rhea are being investigated.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the alleged money laundering angle in the case and fraud charges against Rhea Chakraborty and her family.