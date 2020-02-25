Due to the arson and clashes between the supporters and protesters of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in northeast Delhi, the business activities in the area remained hit on Tuesday.

In Seelampur and Jaffrabad areas, shops remain closed as the shopkeepers were hesitant to open their premises due to fears that arsonists may target them.

The violence has hit the national capital’s northeast area since Saturday late evening when a group of women staged a sit-in outside the Jaffrabad metro station demanding the withdrawal of the contentious Act.

They were soon joined by other protesters and it turned to be a massive sit-in resulting in the deployment of the police force in the area.

A cloth trader in Jaffrabad, Mateen, told IANS that he had shut his shop since Sunday due to tension prevailing in the area. He further told that he suffered financial loss due to the volatile situation.

The same case was with the other traders and businessmen too.

As a preventive measure, barricades were set up on the light point in Seelampur, allowing traffic on only one side of the road, and police was also dispersing people standing in groups in the area to prevent any untoward action.

On Monday, the violence took an ugly turn in the city as stone-pelting started in Maujpur, a neighborhood of Jaffrabad, and the protesters later also shot fire at the police personnel.

In the violence, seven people including a cop were killed and nearly 100 were injured.

After Jaffrabad and Maujpur, violence spread to Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas as well following which an unspecified number of houses and shops were damaged or burnt.

Home Minister Amit Shah had held a late-night meeting with the Delhi police chief, the Union Home Secretary, and other senior officials to overview the situation in Delhi.

Shah today also chaired a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and others.