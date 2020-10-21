With the aim to ensure faster state economic recovery as festival season is around the corner, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced further relaxations in lockdown restrictions across Tamil Nadu from Thursday.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said all shops, hotels, restaurants, tea stalls, and commercial complexes located in Covid-19 non-containment zones can remain open till 10 pm from October 22 onwards.

He said the standard operating procedure for Covid-19 should however be followed in the state.