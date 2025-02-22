Union Minister complaints about Air India’s services

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expressed his ire on social media for being allotted a defective and broken seat in his Air India flight from Bhopal to New Delhi, prompting the Air India management to issue an apology on the matter.

Chouhan, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, was travelling on Air India flight number AI-436 and was allotted seat number 8-C.

Chouhan wrote on social media that the seat was broken and it sank in when he sat. He said that he brought the matter to the notice of the flight’s cabin crew, who said they had already apprised the airline management about the problem, requesting them to not allot the seat to any passenger.

“I had assumed that Air India’s service would have improved after being taken over by the Tata management, but I was mistaken,” Chouhan said on X.

“I am not concerned about my discomfort, but charging passengers full fare and then making them sit on defective and uncomfortable seats is unethical. Isn’t this a form of deception towards passengers,” he said.

“Will the Air India management take steps to ensure that no passenger faces such discomfort in the future, or will it continue to exploit passengers’ urgency to reach their destination?” the senior BJP leader averred.

Taking note of the complaint, the Air India Management issued an apology. It said, “Dear Sir, we apologize for the inconvenience caused. Please be assured that we are looking into this matter carefully to prevent any such occurrences in the future. We would appreciate the opportunity to speak with you.”

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was travelling from Bhopal to Delhi to inaugurate the Farmers’ Fair in Pusa and attend the Natural Farming Mission meeting in Kurukshetra, and hold discussions with representatives of the farmers’ organization in Chandigarh.