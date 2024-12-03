Shinde likely to be deputy CM, may head Urban Development Ministry

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has practically agreed to accept the post of deputy CM of the state after a late Monday evening meeting with BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan.

According to sources, the breakthrough came after an hour-long meeting of Mahajan with Shinde at his Thane residence. Shinde is also likely to head the state’s Urban Development Ministry, it is learnt.

After the meeting, Mahajan said, “Everything is fine in the Mahayuti. Shinde has a big heart. He is not one of those who get angry over small things. He is not upset. From tomorrow everyone will be seen working together. We will run the government for five years”.

According to sources, Devendra Fadnavis will be the chief minister of Maharashtra while both NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be deputy chief ministers.

It is also clear that Fadnavis will be officially declared BJP’s CM candidate after the BJP Legislature Party meeting on Wednesday, December 4, at the Central Hall of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha.

According to sources, the BJP will retain the Home and Revenue ministries, as well as the posts of the Speaker and the Chairman of the Legislative Council with Devendra Fadnavis retaining the Home portfolio.

There are indications that the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is likely to retain the Finance Ministry and the post of the deputy speaker. There is every possibility of Ajit Pawar having the finance portfolio while serving as one of the two deputy CMs, sources said.

It is learnt that the BJP is likely to get the Revenue portfolio as well as the posts of Speaker and Chairman of the Legislative Council.

It is also learnt that the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has sought the post of deputy chairman of the Legislative Council since it already retains the post.

All further discussions about allocation of portfolios will be led by Eknath Shinde as soon as he finishes undergoing medical tests at Thane’s Jupiter Hospital due to persistent fever and throat ache.

In a related development, Ajit Pawar is believed to have met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday, according to NCP MP Sunil Tatkare.

Meanwhile, hectic preparations are on to give a makeover to the historic Azad Maidan ground, which is the venue for the oath-taking ceremony at 5 pm, on Thursday, December 5, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a related development, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who has been appointed the BJP’s Central observers to the Maharashtra BJP Legislature Party meeting on Wednesday, December 4, are scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on the night of Tuesday, December 3.