Shimla saw the coldest night in 11 years with the mercury dipping to minus 3.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Manali witnessed nine years dip with the minimum temperature diving to minus 7.8 degrees, the weather bureau said.

A day earlier, both the hill stations had witnessed plentiful snowfall and the day’s temperature in Shimla stood at 8.6 degrees and in Manali 1.8 degrees.

However, the state’s lowest temperature was recorded at minus 14.6 degrees at Keylong, the headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti.

Director of the meteorological office, Manmohan Singh told IANS that the minimum temperatures at most of the places fell by four to five degrees and these were season’s lowest.

He also said that another western disturbance is likely to hit Western Himalayan region from January 11, bringing more rain and snowfall.