Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren has been admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has accompanied his father to Delhi for a health check-up. Reports indicate that Shibu Soren was initially admitted to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi after experiencing breathing difficulties.

Following medical advice, he was shifted to Delhi via air ambulance for further treatment. Doctors are closely monitoring his condition. His return to Ranchi will be determined based on medical assessments.

