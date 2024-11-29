Shekhawat inaugurates ‘Shunyata: Emptiness’ exhibition at National Museum in Delhi

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated a special exhibition, ‘Shunyata: Emptiness’, at the National Museum in the national capital on Friday.

Dr BR Mani, Director General of the National Museum, and a large gathering of dignitaries, diplomats, experts, researchers, artists, and museum professionals attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Shekhawat emphasised that the profound Buddhist concept of ‘Shunyata’ is the epicentre of all the philosophical branches, which is somewhat misconceived as synonymous with voidness. Still, it is a cohesive concept bracketing your existence that unites humanity, which is essential in the current state of geopolitical crisis on the global stage. It could only be resolved by following the principles of Dhamma preached by Lord Buddha.

Dr BR Mani also pointed out that emptiness in philosophy and art could be perceived and appreciated within the visualisation of formlessness, which is also manifested in the Holy Relics of Buddha.

This exhibition is a collaborative effort led by Abhay K, a poet, artist, and diplomat who serves as its curator. He worked alongside the National Museum’s curatorial team, headed by Dr BR Mani, a renowned archaeologist and expert on Buddhist art and philosophy. The exhibition effectively communicates the essence of ‘Shunyata: Emptiness’, as presented in the early Buddhist foundational text, the Prajnaparamita Sutra, by showcasing this profound concept through early Indian and contemporary art.

The exhibition features a vibrant collection of paintings by Abhay K and an exquisite array of masterpieces from the National Museum of India, with the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha serving as the centrepiece. The theme focuses on the idea expressed in the Heart Sutra: “Emptiness is form; form is emptiness,” which is well articulated through the artworks. The artefacts and paintings serve as visualisations of emptiness.

The exhibition will remain open until December 8, in accordance with the museum’s schedule and operating days.