Exhibition by popular sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik at Galleria VSB

‘Nature’s Fury: Sand and Beyond’ is a solo exhibition by globally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, showcasing his unique artistic vision and mastery, and inviting viewers to experience the raw beauty and power of nature through his paintings.

Curated by Vandana Bhargava, founder and chairperson of House of VSB, the exhibition is on till March 21 at Galleria VSB, Square One Mall, Saket, New Delhi.

The exhibition delves into the delicate balance between nature’s breathtaking beauty and its immense power, highlighting pressing environmental issues through poignant and thought-provoking art.

From powerful depictions of melting glaciers and vanishing coastlines to deforested landscapes and endangered marine life, Pattnaik urges viewers to confront humanity’s role in ecological decline through his thought-provoking paintings in the exhibition.

Sudarsan Pattnaik has seamlessly combined his unparalleled expertise in sand sculpting with the dynamic medium of mixed-media paintings. This innovative fusion expands the boundaries of artistic expression, offering a fresh perspective on the power and beauty of nature.

Returning to his early love for painting, Sudarsan has worked with Galleria VSB for more than five years to create a unique blend of sand and color, capturing nature’s fleeting moments while emphasizing the lasting power of art.

More than just an artistic display, the exhibition delivers a powerful message about environmental responsibility. It takes viewers on a transformative journey of awareness, deepening their connection with nature and inspiring a commitment to a more sustainable future.

A renowned patron of the arts and an internationally acclaimed jewelry designer, Bhargava has devoted over two decades to promoting artistic innovation and preserving cultural heritage. Her commitment to protecting India’s artistic traditions while embracing contemporary narratives has been the driving force behind Galleria VSB.

Under her leadership, Galleria VSB has continued to support art that engages with real-world issues. ‘Nature’s Fury: Sand and Beyond’ reflects this focus, using art to highlight important themes and provoke thought on pressing global challenges.