Sheikh Hasina being moved to safe location after meeting with NSA at Hindon Air base

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and senior military officials met former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, near Delhi, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

Hasina, who landed in India after fleeing Bangladesh in view of violent protests, is being moved to a safe location. She is being provided security by the Indian Air Force and other security agencies.

Some media reports also claimed that the former Bangladeshi PM may seek asylum in the UK and leave for London soon.

Earlier today, Hasina fled Bangladesh along with her sister as thousands of protesters marched towards her official residence.

She was reportedly given a 45-minute deadline by the Army to resign.

Minutes after she fled the country, a huge mob entered Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister’s residence in Dhaka, and vandalised the statue of her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Bangladesh. India has also stepped up security along the border with Bangladesh.

Jaishankar also met Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the sidelines of the Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha and discussed the recent developments in Bangladesh, the agency reported.

Bangladesh Army chief announces interim govt

Shortly after Sheikh Hasina fled the country, Bangladeshi Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman addressed the country.

In a televised address, General Waker-uz-Zaman announced that Hasina has resigned and that an interim government will be formed soon.

“After holding a fruitful discussion with all political parties, we have decided to form an interim government. We will speak with President Mohammed Shahabuddin now to resolve the situation,” he said.

Urging protesters to halt the violence, the Army Chief promised that the new government “will ensure justice for all the deaths that took place during the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement.”