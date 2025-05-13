Sharad Pawar says BJP Govt must explain why it allowed US interference

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar has criticised the central government for allowing the United States to interfere in India-Pakistan bilateral matters and demanded an explanation for involving a third party when all such issues are meant to be governed strictly by the Simla Agreement signed in 1972 by India and Pakistan.

“I remember the Simla Agreement was signed so that no third country would interfere in bilateral issues between the two countries. So far, we have not allowed anyone to interfere in the internal issues of the two countries. But for the first time, US President Donald Trump is discussing our internal issues. Under such circumstances, if someone asks what was the need to seek help from the US, the central government is answerable,” Pawar told media persons.

When Pawar was asked about the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition’s demand to hold a special session of Parliament to discuss ‘Operation Sindoor’, which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Pawar disagreed and said that confidentiality of defence matters has to be maintained.

“In such cases, armed forces personnel are often called to brief the opposition, but some matters need to remain highly confidential,” Pawar said.

“I am not against a special session, but there is no need for it, since this subject is very sensitive. It cannot be discussed openly. During my tenure as Defence Minister, when such incidents occurred, only a few people were informed. Everyone would expect the government to tell what exactly happened in a special session,” Pawar said.

He suggested that instead of a special session of Parliament, the opposition and the government should discuss the issue together in a joint all-party meeting.

“While I am not opposed to the idea of a special session, it would be better if everyone is called together and briefed properly on what happened,” Pawar said.