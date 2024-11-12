Shahrukh Khan death threat: Mumbai police arrest suspect from Chhattisgarh

Mumbai Police on Tuesday apprehended a man from Chhattisgarh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The arrest follows an alleged call received at the Bandra police station, where the suspect issued a threat to Khan and demanded Rs 50 lakh in ransom.

Authorities filed a case in this regard and swiftly launched an investigation, with a police team reaching Raipur to track down the caller.

Advertisement

According to reports, the accused told the police that his phone was stolen and it was not him who made the threat call.

This incident adds to a rising number of threats against Bollywood celebrities, most recently Salman Khan, who has been under tight security after a shooting incident outside his Mumbai residence in April.

Police later uncovered links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against those involved. The escalation in threats has also coincided with the recent killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, reportedly a close associate of both actors, prompting heightened security measures around them.