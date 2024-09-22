Shah slams Farooq Abdullah over Article 370, reiterates no dialogue with Pakistan until terror ends

In a sharp rebuke to National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will never be restored.

Referring to Abdullah’s recent statements about bringing back Article 370, Shah asserted that “for generations to come,” the Article 370 will remain a thing of the past.

“Farooq Sahab says they will bring back Article 370. But I want to tell him that it cannot be brought back for the generations to come,” Shah said while addressing a gathering in poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera.

He added that the days of fear in Jammu and Kashmir are over, and security has been strengthened under the Narendra Modi-led government.

“Now, bunkers are not needed because no one can dare to fire bullets. ‘Agar wahan see goli aayi to goli ka jawab gole se diya jayega’ (If a bullet is fired from there, it will be met with a shell in return),” the home minister added.

Shah further alleged that attempts are being made to bring back the flag associated with Sheikh Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah’s father, in Jammu and Kashmir.

“They want to bring back Sheikh Abdullah’s flag, but let me be clear, only our Tricolour will hoist in Jammu and Kashmir,” he asserted.

The Union Home Minister also dismissed any possibility of dialogue with Pakistan, reiterating the government’s firm stance that talks will only happen when the country stops its acts of terrorism.

“They want us to have a dialogue with Pakistan, but we are not in favour of having a dialogue with Pakistan until terrorism comes to an end,” Shah said.

Shah also criticised attempts to secure the release of jailed terrorists, reiterating that no terrorist or stone pelter will be released from jail.

“They want to free the terrorists from jails, but the Narendra Modi government has buried terrorism very deeply. Any terrorist or stone pelter will not be freed from jail,” he assured the crowd.