Shah reviews border states security situation in Operation Sindoor aftermath

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took stock of the security situation at a meeting with Chief Ministers, Chief Secretaries and Director General of Police of border states after Operation Sindoor.

The Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, West Bengal and the Lieutenant Governors of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir participated in the virtual meeting.

The meeting comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the launch of Operation Sindoor, under which nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were targeted.

It is learnt that Shah has instructed DG BSF to ensure all sorts of safety measures for inhabitants of border areas.

Earlier Wednesday Shah reiterated that the Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people. Shah’s observation had come within hours of Indian forces carrying out overnight aerial strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The military action was “Bharat’s response” to the brutal killings in Pahalgam, Mr Shah had asserted.

In a post on social media handle Mr Shah also said he’s proud of the country’s armed forces and that India remains “committed to eradicating terrorism.”