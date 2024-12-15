Shah presents ‘President’s Colour’ to Chhattisgarh Police

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday presented the prestigious President’s Colour to Chhattisgarh Police in a grand ceremony at the Police Parade Ground in Raipur. This marks a historic milestone for Chhattisgarh, recognizing the extraordinary bravery, dedication, and service of its police force over the last 24 years.

Addressing the gathering, Shah lauded the Chhattisgarh Police, calling it one of the most valiant forces in the country.

“The President’s Colour is not just an honour. It is a symbol of service and duty. Chhattisgarh Police has shown exceptional courage and commitment in combating Maoist insurgency, organized crime, and drug trafficking,” he said.

Shah also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating left-wing extremism by March 31, 2026, and praised the police for maintaining law and order while winning public trust.

Shah further acknowledged the police’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and their relentless fight against Maoist violence. He urged Maoist insurgents to surrender and join the mainstream, emphasizing the government’s rehabilitation policies for those willing to renounce violence.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated the police force, highlighting the significance of achieving this honour in just 24 years since the state’s formation. “This recognition will boost the morale of our police and inspire them to continue their outstanding work,” Sai said.

The Chief Minister also commended the success of anti Maoist operations, noting that a large number of insurgents have surrendered and rejoined the mainstream. He outlined the government’s rehabilitation policies, including skill development programs, monthly stipends, and land allotments for surrendered Maoists.

Sai emphasized the state police’s sensitivity toward women’s safety, citing initiatives like the ‘Mahila Thana’ (women’s police stations), women help desks, and the ‘Abhivyakti’ app, which aim to provide a secure environment for women.

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma described the President’s Colours as a powerful symbol of the security force’s courage and dedication. He praised the police for serving as a source of fear for wrongdoers and respect for the law-abiding.

Director General of Police Ashok Juneja reflected on the Chhattisgarh police force’s journey since the state’s inception in 2000. He highlighted their contributions in anti-Maoist operations, drug enforcement, and ensuring public safety.

The ceremony featured a parade, including a march past by platoons, and culminated with the presentation of the President’s Colours amidst chants by spiritual leaders, a display of tricolour balloons, and a spectacular fireworks show.

Amit Shah also unveiled a coffee table book chronicling 24 years of Chhattisgarh Police’s achievements.

The event was attended by Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka, police officials, and family members of martyred personnel.