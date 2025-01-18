Shah orders setting up inter-ministerial team to ascertain causes of deaths in Jammu’s Rajouri

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered the constitution of an inter-ministerial team to be led by the Ministry of Home Affairs to visit the affected village in Jammu’s Rajouri district in a bid to ascertain the causes of deaths in three incidents during the past six weeks, an official statement said here on Saturday.

The special team will consist of experts from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and Ministry of Water Resources and will also be assisted by specialists from animal husbandry, food safety and forensic science laboratories.

The inter-ministerial team would proceed on Sunday, and in collaboration with the local administration would also work on providing immediate relief as well as taking precautionary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

According to an official statement, experts from some of the most reputed institutions of the country have been roped- in to manage the situation, and also understand the causative factors of the deaths.