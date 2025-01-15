Shah launches development projects worth Rs 240 crore in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development projects worth about Rs 241 crore at Mansa in Gujarat.

In his address, he spoke about the ”transformative efforts” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat to address the state’s water scarcity challenges.

Mr Shah noted that the groundwater in Gujarat was once available only at the depths of 1,200 feet, but it has been made more accessible by the efforts of Mr Modi who, as Chief Minister, had worked to raise the water table across Gujarat, including Kutch and Saurashtra, by prioritising the completion of the Narmada project.

He emphasised that Mr Modi overcame all obstacles to implement the Narmada project successfully. The Home Minister further stated that after Mr Modi assumed the charge of Prime Minister, the Narmada river’s water was made available to each and every household of the state.

Mr Shah highlighted the significance of the more than 500-year-old Maha Kali Mata temple in Ambod, a revered center of devotion for the local community. He noted that the temple had recently undergone renovation through the efforts of the Pavitra Yatradham and now features a newly constructed beautiful barrage.

Mr Shah encouraged Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to further enhance the site by expanding the barrage and creating a year-round water-filled pond. He envisioned the addition of facilities for boating and walking, transforming the area into a serene destination where visitors can experience the spiritual ambiance, especially during the evening Aarti, evoking the essence of a picturesque religious retreat.

He announced the inauguration of several development projects in Mansa, including the Mansa Circuit House, a protection wall near Neelkanth Mahadev, a check dam in Badarpura Village, and class blocks in Charada and Delwada Villages, with a total investment of Rs 241 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for 23 additional projects, including a barrage on the Sabarmati River in Ambod Village. Shri Shah highlighted that this barrage would significantly benefit local farmers, while the check dam would positively impact the lives of children in the area.

He expressed confidence that, with the efforts of the Gujarat Government, the holy temple at Ambod would soon be developed into a prominent pilgrimage center for the entire state.