Shah inaugurates the ‘People for Peepal’ campaign in Chhattisgarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the “People for Peepal” campaign at the new Vidhan Sabha premise in Nava Raipur. On this occasion, he also inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 204.84 crore, including a railway station, smart roads, parking facilities, and smart schools, under the Smart City initiative.

Under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, the “People for Peepal” program aims to plant over one lakh large trees of local species in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar. Till date, more than 21,000 Peepal trees have been planted. The objective is to ensure that Peepal trees are visible from any location within the city.

A railway station will be available in the center of the city as part of the railway line laid to enhance connectivity between Nava Raipur Atal Nagar and other cities. This station has been constructed at a cost of Rs 75 crore. The Nava Raipur Development Authority is undertaking the construction of four railway stations.

Additionally, a smart road spanning approximately 5.3 kilometers and other essential infrastructure have been developed at a cost of Rs 35.25 crore. A parking facility accommodating 100 buses, 148 cars, taxis, and approximately 250 two-wheelers has been developed at a cost of Rs 23.12 crore.

A higher secondary school with world-class smart educational facilities and a large multipurpose auditorium has been constructed in Rakhi village at a cost of Rs 18 crore. This will provide a global standard of education to over 1,200 students.

A building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 11 crore to provide quality education to children from economically weaker families, benefiting 950 students. Additionally, primary and secondary schools in 11 villages of Nava Raipur Atal Nagar have been upgraded at a cost of Rs 10.35 crore, to provide a better educational environment to nearly 4,300 students.

Works worth Rs 16 crore have been conducted to facilitate water conservation, revitalization of streams and ponds, and tree plantation near the Mantralaya. Moreover, to develop natural rainwater streams and enhance groundwater levels, necessary works, including the construction of new ponds and tree plantations have been carried out at a cost of Rs 16.12 crore.

The event was presided over by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Dr Raman Singh, Speaker, Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, Finance Minister OP Chaudhary, other ministers and senior officers also graced the occasion.