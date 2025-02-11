Shah directs BSF to ensure ‘zero infiltration’ in J&K, reviews security measures

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a terror-free Jammu & Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the critical role of paramilitary forces in achieving this goal.

Chairing high-level meetings in New Delhi to review the security situation in the region, Shah directed the Border Security Force (BSF) to ensure zero infiltration along the international borders by enhancing vigilance, strengthening the border grid, and utilizing advanced surveillance technologies.

The Home Minister also instructed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to maintain close coordination with the Army and local police. He reviewed the winter action plan of the force, stressing the need to eliminate any gaps in area domination, with particular focus on the Jammu region and high-altitude areas.

Additionally, Shah assessed the intelligence network operating in the region, urging agencies to enhance coverage and penetration to generate high-quality intelligence.

He underscored the importance of technology in counterterrorism efforts and directed authorities to intensify monitoring of terror financing, crack down on narco-terror networks, and dismantle the entire terror ecosystem in J&K.

He also highlighted the need to counter negative propaganda by anti-national elements, ensuring that the correct narrative reaches the public.

Shah instructed all security agencies to remain vigilant and work in close coordination to eliminate terrorism from J&K. He assured them that all necessary resources would be made available to support their mission.

These meetings followed earlier discussions with the Army and J&K Police on February 4 and 5.

The Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB), and the Director Generals of CRPF and BSF, along with other senior officials, were present at the meetings.