Shah attends BJP’s national office-bearers meeting; focus on 2024 LS polls

A two-day meeting of the BJP’s national office bearers which concluded here on Saturday mainly focused on 2024 Lok Sabha poll preparedness and the party’s preparations for the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 next year, sources said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the final day of the meeting of the BJP’s national office bearers at the party headquarters in the national capital. BJP president JP Nadda was present at the meeting which was also attended by other party leaders, state chiefs, general secretaries, in-charges and other office-bearers.

CR Patil, G Kishan Reddy, Arun Singh, Tarun Chugh, BD Sharma, Dinesh Sharma, Vasundhara Raje and Tejasvi Surya were among the other BJP leaders who attended the meeting.

According to the sources, Ram Temple figured prominently in the discussions during the meeting.

The BJP’s preparations for the grand Ram Temple opening and how the leaders plan to carry forward a public outreach on the same figure during the discussions, they said.

The results of assembly polls which were held recently in five states were also reviewed during the meeting, the sources said, adding that the BJP also discussed the expansion plans, vishwakarma scheme, etc.

The BJP won in three of the five states in a major boost to its campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. While drawing out campaign programmes, the party is expected to give special focus to southern states.

The sources said the party discussed strategy for Lok Sabha polls in the light of efforts by INDIA alliance parties to contest the polls together.

The meeting also reviewed the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, they said, adding that there was also a discussion on training of elected representatives.