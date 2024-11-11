Shah approves projects worth Rs 725.62 crore for fire services expansion

A high-level committee, under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has approved three projects of Rs 725.62 crore under “Expansion and Modernization of Fire Services in the states” for Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal.

It approved Rs. 147.76 crore for Chhattisgarh, Rs. 201.10 crore for Odisha and Rs. 376.76 crore for West Bengal. The committee included the Finance Minister, Agriculture Minister and Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog as members.

To fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of disaster-resilient India, the Ministry of Home Affairs has taken several initiatives to ensure effective management of disasters in the country.

A number of steps have also been taken to prevent any extensive loss to life and property during disasters by strengthening the disaster risk reduction system in the country. The Centre has allocated a total of Rs. 5000 crore under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for “Expansion and Modernization of Fire Services in the states”. Proposals of 15 states at a total outlay of Rs. 2542.12 crore had already been approved.

Under the leadership of Mr Modi and guidance of Mr Shah, more than Rs. 21,026 crore has already been released to the states during this year.

This includes Rs. 14,878.40 crore from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to 26 States, Rs. 4,637.66 crore from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to 15 States, Rs. 1,385.45 crore from State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 11 States and Rs. 124.93 crore from National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to 03 States, the release added.