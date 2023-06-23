“Shadi kariye, aur hum log baraati chale”: Lalu Yadav suggests to Rahul Gandhi in Patna

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President on Friday suggested to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get married and they would be part of the groom’s party (Shadi kariye aur hum log Baraati chale).

While addressing the joint press conference in Patna after the conclusion of the opposition meeting, Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “You (Rahul Gandhi) did not pay heed to our advice to get married. You should have got married. Time has still not passed, get married and we will join the procession (Shadi Kariye aur hum log Baraati chale).” Reacting to this Rahul Gandhi said,” If you say so, it will happen (Aaapne Kehdia toh hojaega).

He also said that BJP fought the Karnataka elections in the name of Lord Hanuman but Lord Hanuman supported Congress.

“They do Hindu Muslim in elections. They fought elections in the name of Lord Hanuman but this time, Hanuman Ji supported Rahul Gandhi and Congress. Lord Hanuman was standing with the opposition,” he said.

After the conclusion of the opposition meeting in Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that it was a good meeting and all opposition parties have decided to fight the elections together.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that the next meeting of like-minded parties will be held in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla next month. Kharge further said that the opposition parties will meet in Shimla to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“We will meet again in July in Shimla to prepare an agenda on how to move ahead together while working in our respective states to fight BJP in 2024,” Kharge said at a joint press conference.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended the meeting.