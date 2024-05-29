Severe heat wave sweeps north India; Delhi’s Mungeshpur sizzles at 52.9 deg C

Severe heat wave conditions prevailed over most parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Delhi on Wednesday, with Mungeshpur in the national capital almost touching 53 degrees Celsius.

However, Delhi experienced a brief respite from the heatwave with a short spell of rainfall in the Delhi NCR region towards evening, providing some relief from the sweltering conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mungeshpur in Delhi recorded its highest-ever maximum temperature in this season so far at 52.9 degrees Celsius, 13 notches above the normal.

The maximum temperature recorded in Najafgarh in the national capital was 49.1 degrees Celsius, 9 notches above the normal.

Meanwhile, taking note of the scorching heat in the national capital, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has asked the Delhi Development Authority to give three hours paid break to labourers between 12 pm to 3 pm, till the temperature subside below 40 degrees Celsius in the city.

Warm night conditions were observed in isolated pockets of Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh.

On Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature of 50.5 degrees Celsius was reported at Churu (West Rajasthan) over the country.

The IMD has predicted that the ongoing heatwave in Northwest and Central India is expected to reduce gradually from Thursday.

“Prevailing heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over Northwest & Central India likely to reduce gradually from 30th May, 2024,” the IMD said in its forecast.

The Met Department said heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed in many parts of West Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and also in some parts of West Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan.

Heat wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets of Jammu, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh. “Heat wave conditions have been prevailing over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan since 17th and over Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh since 18th May, 2024,” the IMD said.

“Yesterday, maximum temperatures were in the range of 46-50 degrees Celsius in many parts of Northwest India; 42-46 degrees Celsius in many parts of West, Central & East India. These were above normal by 3- 6 degrees Celsius over many parts of Northwest India and in some parts of Central & West India. Gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius is very likely over Northwest & Central India during next 3-4 days,” the IMD said.

“Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely in most/many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh on 29th and gradual reduction thereafter with heat wave conditions in isolated/some parts till 01st June, 2024,” the IMD said.

The Met Department said heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to reduce gradually over Northwest & Central India from May 30.

The IMD predicted that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions were very likely in isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha on 29th & 30th and isolated heat wave conditions on 31st May & 01st June.

Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh on 29th & 30th May, 2024.

“Warm night conditions in isolated pockets are very likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on 29th & 30th May,” the Met Department said.

A severe heatwave continued to prevail in several parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday with Churu in the state recording the maximum temperature of 50.5 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, said the IMD.

“In this season, the temperature has crossed the mark of 50 degrees Celsius. In the last 24 hours, we have recorded the maximum temperature in Churu, 50.5 degrees Celsius. Currently, severe heatwave situations are prevailing in several parts of Rajasthan,” Radheshyam Sharma, Jaipur IMD Director, told a news agency.

He, however, said that there are chances of light rain in several parts of the state and hence fall in temperature of 2-4 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours.

“You can witness a western disturbance in Rajasthan on 31st May. So, there are chances of thunderstorms, dust storms and light rain in several parts… Due to this, there will be a fall of 2-4 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours,” Sharma said.

The weather office said on Tuesday, 49.4 °C was recorded at Ganganagar, 49.0 °C at Pilani and Phalodi, 48.3 °C at Bikaner, 48.2 °C at Kota, 48.0 °C at Jaisalmer, 46.6 °C at Jaipur and 46.0 °C at Barmer.

Three persons lost their lives in Jaipur due to heat stroke on Tuesday, the health department said, adding that the total number of heat stroke cases climbed to 3965 on Monday.

Those who died were from Agra and Delhi, health officials said.