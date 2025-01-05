Nation first approach has to be our only approach: VP

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday asserted that Swadeshi and self-reliance are symbols of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and they must be actively promoted.

Addressing the NCC cadets at the inauguration of the NCC Republic Day Camp–2025 at HQ DG NCC Camp, Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt, Dhankhar said the foundation of our national transformation rests on five powerful pillars, namely, Social harmony, Family Enlightenment, Environmental Consciousness, Swadeshi and Civic duties.

Advertisement

“These five resolves—our PanchPran—flow through the veins of our society, fostering an invincible spirit of nationalism. They lead us on a journey that unites personal responsibility, traditional values, and environmental consciousness with cultural pride, unity, and self-reliance,” he said.

Advertisement

Elaborating further on the PanchPran, Dhankhar said, “Social Harmony which transforms diversity into national unity, is essential. Nurturing patriotic values at the grassroots level must begin with enlightenment within our families. The family is the nursery where these sterling qualities are imbibed. While honouring Bharat Mata, we must also protect, conserve, and create a sustainable environment. Swadeshi and self-reliance are symbols of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and they must be actively promoted. Finally, civic duties must guide every citizen on the path of progress.”

The Vice-President called on the NCC cadets to stay vigilant against anti-national forces to secure India’s democratic values. “Our dedication to the motherland has to be steadfast, unflinching, and unshakeable because it is the bedrock and foundation of our existence,” he asserted.

Further he highlighted India’s remarkable journey over the past decade saying, “The challenges are emanating because the nation is witnessing a rise which is globally acclaimed. A rise that is the envy of the world, positively impacting every person in this country,” he said.

He commended the NCC for being a disciplined force that instils virtues essential for human growth. “Your membership of the NCC, a very disciplined force, where you imbibe virtues that matter to human growth, gives you a great advantage. The organization instils nationalism and nation-first approach. No nation in the world can grow unless its citizens are deeply committed to nationalism.

Nationalism has to override all other interests, personal or organizational. Nation first approach has to be our only approach, maintain these qualities as a tribute to our motherland,” he said.

Reflecting on India’s transformation, the Vice-President said, “You are fortunate to live in a time when India is no longer a nation with potential but a nation rising unmatched.” He cited examples of infrastructure growth, such as many airports and metro systems being built annually over the last ten years, and India’s technological advancements.

The Vice-President described the cadets as architects of India’s glory towards 2047. “Your generation will architect India’s glory. We are living at a time when national optimism prevails as we approach to becoming the world’s third largest global economy. Youth opportunities expand as global institutions hail Bharat as favourite prime investment destination.”

Dhankhar said, “This has been achieved through overall growth mechanism in infrastructure, in technology and in making available an ecosystem where every young mind has the opportunity to exploit his and her potential and talent. The governance has taken much needed initiatives and policy decisions. And now there is transformation from discriminatory to merit-based mechanisms all over.”