Sensitisation programme of general insurance companies in Delhi on May 27

To foster a deeper understanding and collaboration between the insurance sector and provide affordable Ayush healthcare to all citizens, Ayush Hospitals & healthcare providers, the Ministry of Ayush, government of India is organising a sensitisation programme specially designed for Executive leadership teams of General Insurance Companies and owners of Ayush Hospitals.

The programme will take place on May 27, at All India Institute of Ayurveda in the national capital. It intends not just to enhance the accessibility and affordability of Ayush treatments for the public, ultimately promoting holistic health and wellness across the nation, but also facilitate in the empanelment of public and private Ayush hospitals for insurance coverage in India.

The programme will discuss the regulatory framework and policy support needed to mainstream Ayush treatments in health insurance schemes and facilitate a dialogue between key stakeholders to address both challenges and opportunities.

Other key issues of discussion are Insurance coverage in Ayush Sector, Standard Treatment Guidelines (STG) & ICD Codes for Insurance Sector, Penetration of Ayush in Insurance Sector, Ayush Hospital’s Prospective, Achievements and Success Stories of AIIA, On boarding of Ayush hospitals on ROHINI platform, Empanelment of Ayush hospital for insurance coverage.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Prof. Bejon Kumar Misra, Chairman, Core Group of Experts for Insurance, Ministry of Ayush, Dr. Kousthubha Upadhyaya, Adviser, Ministry of Ayush, Dr. A. Raghu, DDG, DGHS, Mr. Rajeev Vasudevan, AyurVaid Hospital, Prof. Anandaraman P. V., Shri Mukund Kulkarni Head Health, Dr. Alka Kapoor, DMS, AIIA, Sh. YoganandaTadepalli, CTO, IIBI &Mr Segar Sampathkumar, GIC will be the key speakers.