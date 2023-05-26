Sengol installation in Parliament indicates change of power: Akhilesh

Passing critical remarks over the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 after announcing his party’s boycott of the event, Samajwadi Party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav called Sengol a symbol of transfer of power (from one hand to another).

Akhilesh Yadav’s statement on Sengol has triggered a new political debate in the state with SP leaders joining issue.

In a tweet on Friday, the former chief minister said the Sengol is a symbol of transfer of power (from one hand to another). The BJP seems to have accepted that the time has come to hand over the power. Sengol has a special connection with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, raising questions on the installation of the Sengol in the new Parliament building, SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya described the Sengol as the symbol of monarchy. India being a democratic country where is the need for the Sengol, he asked.

BJP government’s obsession with the Sengol, he said is a proof that it does not believe in democracy. Why else would the party move away from democracy on the path of monarchy? There is a danger to democracy.