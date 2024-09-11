Semicon India will position India as a global leader in semiconductors: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that in consonance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Semicon India 2024 will position India as a global leader in semiconductors.

Addressing the inauguration of Semicon India 2024 at the India Expo Mart, which was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister remarked, “Uttar Pradesh has today emerged as a major exporter of consumer electronics. This success is a result of the efforts made over the past few years, with 55 per cent of the country’s mobile manufacturing and 50 per cent of mobile component production now taking place in Uttar Pradesh.”

The Semicon India 2024 is being organised from September 11 to 13 with the theme ‘Shaping the Semiconductor Future’.

Advertisement

Highlighting that Samsung India is establishing its display unit plant in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noted that the state is also becoming a major hub for data centres. He added that the Uttar Pradesh Semiconductor Policy 2024 has been implemented to create a favorable environment for the semiconductor industry in the state. “This policy includes attractive provisions for capital assistance, interest subsidies, land value, stamp and electricity duty exemptions,” he stated.

CM Yogi emphasised that this three-day event will mark the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. “In 2020, the global supply chain was severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions, affecting the semiconductor industry as well,” he said.

He went on to highlight that during the pandemic, India took significant steps under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi by issuing a notification for the development of the semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem, alongside managing the COVID crisis. “This was a crucial step towards building a self-reliant India,” the Chief Minister pointed out.

Emphasising that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh has focused on developing the IT sector, data centres, electronic manufacturing, and semiconductors, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noted that the state is positioning itself as a global hub for semiconductor design engineers.

He highlighted that major companies such as MediaTek, ERM, Qualcomm, NXP, Synopsys, and Cadence have established operations in Uttar Pradesh, which is leveraging local talent and fostering innovation in semiconductor design.

CM Yogi added that recognising this, the IT industry has been granted the status of an industry in Uttar Pradesh. This designation allows industrial land to be offered to IT companies at more affordable rates.

The Chief Minister further emphasised that numerous measures have been taken to foster a favorable investment environment in the state. “As a result, Uttar Pradesh has earned the status of an Achiever State in Ease of Doing Business. Presently, 27 sectoral policies are active across different industries in the state,” he asserted.

“We also have a dedicated policy for FDI Fortune Global 500 and Fortune India 500 companies. Over 450 online services are available through the single-window portal ‘Nivesh Mitra’, leveraging technology to streamline processes for entrepreneurs. Additionally, the ‘Nivesh Sarathi’ portal has been developed for monitoring MoUs. The incentive distribution is now handled online. To further support investors, 100 Udyami Mitras have been appointed to provide assistance,” he added.

Highlighting that the ease of doing business, infrastructure connectivity, and strong law and order are the USP (key strengths) of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, “Uttar Pradesh boasts an extensive network of rail and road infrastructure. The Eastern and Western Freight Dedicated Corridors pass through the state. Additionally, the country’s first inland waterway operates between Varanasi and Haldia. We are also developing a multi-modal terminal in Varanasi, a multi-modal logistics hub in Dadri, and a logistics transport hub in Udaki.”

He also mentioned that several significant projects are underway, including the state’s first medical device park, film city, toy city, apparel park, and handicraft park along the Yamuna Expressway. Other initiatives such as the integrated township in Greater Noida, the mega food park in Bareilly, and Trans Ganga City in Unnao are progressing rapidly.

The event was attended by Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasad, MP Mahesh Sharma, BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary, and global leaders from the semiconductor industry.