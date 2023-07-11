Self-regulation must for Pharmacy of World status: Mandaviya

It is important for MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) Pharma Cos. to be mindful of the quality of drugs and expeditiously move towards Good Manufacturing Processes (GMP) through self-regulation, Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

At a meeting with representatives from pharma companies in the MSME sector, he said self-regulation was utmost necessary in the MSME pharma sector for India to maintain the status of the ‘Pharmacy of the World’.

“Our global position in the pharmaceutical sector is created through the quality of our products. We must undertake all possible steps to ensure that we strengthen this position in terms of value and quality. Hence, the role of self regulation becomes critical,” he stated.

Mandaviya directed the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to take stringent action against all pharmaceutical manufacturing companies that make spurious drugs. “There shall be no compromise with the quality of drugs manufactured in India,” he emphasised.

Highlighting that the government has zero tolerance towards manufacturers not adhering to quality compliance and making spurious medicines, he stated that special squads have been formed to inspect drugs making companies and stringent actions have been taken.

The minister further stated that in order to ensure the highest quality of pharma products, the regulatory authorities have started risk-based inspection and audit of plants. He stated that 137 firms were inspected, and action has been taken against 105 firms.

Production has been stopped at 31 firms and Cancellation & Suspension of Product/Section Licenses have been issued against 50 firms. In addition, show cause notices have been issued to 73 firms, and warning letters issued to 21 firms.