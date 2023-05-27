Mandaviya stresses quality, affordable manufacturing of drugs

India needs to focus on quality and affordable manufacturing with an increased emphasis on research and innovation if it wants to maintain its stature as the pharmacy of the world, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

Chairing a roundtable meeting with leading CEOs of the pharmaceutical industry in the country on the second day of the eighth International Conference on Pharma and Medical Device Sector, here, he lauded the growth momentum of the industry. “The industry is progressing at a rapid rate, and to maintain our stature as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’, we need to focus on quality and affordable manufacturing with an increased focus on research and innovation,” he said.

Mandaviya urged the stakeholders to capitalise on the current opportunities, stating “Substantial investment in terms of Production Linked Incentive schemes as well as upcoming drug parks are bearing fruitful results. To catalyze growth, we must maintain a degree of competitiveness to consolidate our presence in the world.”

Reiterating the government’s commitment and resolve, the health minister stated “The government is industry-friendly and welcomes opportunities for collaboration. The government and industry, both integral to the nation’s progress, must work cohesively to achieve holistic growth.”

Affirming the government’s support, Mandaviya invited the stakeholders to put forth their suggestions addressing the aspects of pricing, regulatory, policy and strategy, with the respective action points in a detailed presentation and due consideration will be given to facilitate further policy support and growth.