Selection of States’ tableaux for Republic Day parade discriminatory: CPI General Secretary

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja today said the Narendra Modi Government had adopted a discriminatory attitude in the selection of tableaux for the annual Republic Day parade, resulting in the rejection of proposals from some States.

The Kerala government’s tableau design was rejected as it featured a statue of Sree Narayana Guru as against the selection jury’s suggestion of Adi Sankaracharya, he said.

The jury is appointed by the Union Defence Ministry to select the tableaux for the Republic Day pageantry. “Is it not an attack on federalism as well as on India’s diverse culture and history,” Raja said.

The party said that the tableaux of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu were also rejected. West Bengal’s proposed tableau for the parade was themed on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s contribution in the fight for freedom.

“We also understand the Centre has rejected the Tamil Nadu tableau of Mahakavi Bharathiyar (Subramania Bharati), V.O. Chidambaram Pillai and Rani Velu Nachchiyar,” the CPI leader said.

The CPI has demanded an immediate rollback of orders and permission to all states to display their own tableaux.

All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) General Secretary Debabrata Biswas, meanwhile, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that 23 January, the birthday of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose be declared Desh Prem Divas.

Merely starting the Republic Day celebrations from 23rd January will not be sufficient to propagate the ideals and contribution of Netaji among the young generation, he said.

In his letter, Biswas demanded that a Central University be set up in the name of Netaji, and his portrait be exhibited in all Central Government offices and Indian embassies. He said a Netaji statue be erected in India Gate area in Delhi.