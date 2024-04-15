Seizures totaling over Rs 4,650 crore reported ahead of 1st phase of LS polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said seizures totaling more than Rs 4,650 crore have been reported so far before the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, which is higher than total seizures made in 2019 general elections.

The poll panel also informed that Rs 100 crore seizure was made each day by the enforcement agencies since 1st March.

“With General Elections 2024 underway, ECI is on track for the highest ever seizures of inducements recorded in the 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections in the country. Enforcement agencies have made a record seizure of over Rs 4,650 crore in ECI’s resolute fight against money power even before the first phase of polling for the 18th Lok Sabha elections commences on Friday,” the ECI said in a communiqué.

This marks a sharp increase over Rs 3,475 crore seized during the entire LS elections in 2019, it said.

The ECI said 45 per cent of the seizures are of drugs and narcotics and it has been possible by comprehensive planning, scaled up collaboration and unified deterrence action from agencies, proactive citizen participation and optimal engagement of technology.

The seizures are a critical part of ECI resolve to conduct the Lok Sabha elections free of inducements and electoral malpractices and to ensure a level playing field, it said.

The poll panel said the enhanced seizures reflect its unwavering commitment to monitor inducements and curb electoral malpractices for a ‘level playing field’, particularly in favour of smaller and less resourceful parties.

“In an incident in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, the Commission suspended the flying squad team leader for laxity in duty and selective checking of a cavalcade of a prominent leader. Similarly, officials checked vehicles in the convoy of the Chief Minister of a state and also the vehicle of a Deputy CM in another state,” it said.

The poll panel said it has also taken strict action against approximately 106 government servants who have been found assisting politicians in campaigning, thereby violating the model code of conduct (MCC) and instructions.

Last month, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, while announcing the polls underlined money power as one of the ‘4M’ challenges.

On 12th April, the CEC along with ECs– Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu reviewed all Central Observers deployed in Phase -1 of elections going to poll on 19th April. Tightening, monitoring and checking were amongst the focus of deliberations to ensure inducement-free electoral process.

