Ahead of the Goa Carnival festivities, the North Goa district administration has withdrawn restrictions (Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code) which were imposed last week after intelligence inputs about a possible terror threat along the western coast. North Goa Collector Gopal Parsekar issued a notification on Monday to withdraw the restrictions, which bans unlawful assembly of people.

The famous Goa Carnival begins on February 22. The opposition parties earlier questioned the imposition of restrictions in the coastal state, saying such a move would adversely affect the tourism industry.

The North Goa district administration had last week received intelligence inputs about a possible terror threat along the western coast of India and the possibility of anti-social elements committing a crime in the state or elsewhere. However, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the circular was “general in nature” and the government would review it.