Security operations in Manipur yield arms cache amid crackdown on illegal liquor production

In a widespread security sweep across Manipur’s hill and valley districts, authorities intensified their presence with targeted searches and area domination efforts in sensitive and fringe areas.

These operations led to a significant seizure of arms and riot-control gear from Aigejang village and Uyok Nalla in Bishnupur District. Among the recovered items were one SLR rifle, one sniper rifle, two bolt-action rifles, a 9mm pistol with an empty magazine, five HE No. 36 hand grenades, 18 rounds of live ammunition, three wood-piercing tear smoke shells, four anti-riot rubber bullets, various tear smoke shells, stun grenades, a walkie-talkie set, three bulletproof jackets, and two plastic sacks.

To ensure uninterrupted transport of essential goods, security was provided to a convoy of 143 vehicles on NH-37 and 14 on NH-2. The heightened vigilance included 111 checkpoints strategically positioned across the state.

Five individuals were detained at these checkpoints for violations, underscoring the increased security measures.

Additionally, Manipur Police conducted a crackdown on illegal liquor production in Churachandpur District on November 4. Raids in K Vangphai Village led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of a four-wheeler involved in clandestine brewing activities.

Another raid at LFC Inn uncovered approximately 1,500 litres of illicit DIC (Distilled Indian-made Country) liquor and 500 cans of beer, all of which were destroyed to prevent further distribution.