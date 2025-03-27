Security Forces crack down on militant extortion racket in Manipur, 5 arrested

Security forces in Manipur intensified their operations against extortion networks linked to militant groups, leading to the arrest of five active members of proscribed outfits operating in and around Imphal.

The crackdown, conducted between March 25 and 26, targeted individuals engaged in unlawful activities under the cover of insurgency.

Advertisement

In a series of coordinated raids, security personnel apprehended two active operatives of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-Pro) on March 25.

Advertisement

The arrests took place at Top Makha Leikai near Shagolsem Pukhri, under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East District. The detained individuals, identified as Wangkheirakpam Romeo Meitei alias Baruni (44) and Thokchom Nepolian Singh alias Abothe (22), were allegedly extorting money from local businesses, including shop owners and tent houses, to finance their militant activities.

During the operation, security forces recovered three mobile phones, a black wallet containing Rs 11,800 and an Aadhaar card, a demand letter from the Kangleipak Communist Party , and a two-wheeler reportedly used in extortion activities.

The following day, on March 26, Manipur Police arrested a member of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from Takhel Mamang Leikai near the foothill under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East District.

The suspect, identified as Naorem Naren Meitei alias Leishemba alias Irabot (25), was allegedly involved in financial coercion schemes targeting residents and business owners.

Security personnel confiscated a mobile phone, a black wallet containing Rs 500, and an Aadhaar card, along with a two-wheeler used for illicit activities.

Later on the same day, security forces detained two active members of the Revolutionary People’s Front and People’s Liberation Army from Dinku Road under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West District.

The arrested individuals, Thangam Surankumar Singh alias Achouba alias Ingba (29) and Chingakham Langol Singh (21), were reportedly engaged in extortion operations across Imphal. Authorities seized two two-wheelers, four mobile handsets, two wallets, and cash amounting to Rs 3,500 from their possession.

Manipur has witnessed a surge in extortion-related activities by insurgent outfits, particularly in urban centers like Imphal.

Authorities have indicated that further operations will be conducted in the coming days to neutralise the financial channels of these outlawed groups and bring their members to justice.