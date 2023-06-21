Security forces celebrate Yoga Day in J&K and Ladakh

On the International Yoga Day on Wednesday, security personnel performed yoga across the Union Territories (UTs) of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir at the world’s highest battlefield Siachen Glacier (18, 875 ft) to the plains of Jammu (1000 ft).

Lieutenant Governors of J&K and Ladakh, Manoj Sinha and Dr. Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd) respectively led the Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar and Leh.

Northern Army Commander Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi participated in the event in Udhampur.

A large number of civilian officers, policemen, and students practiced Yoga at several places in J&K and Ladakh.

The Siachen Warriors celebrated the Day at the world’s highest and coldest battlefield to spread the message of physical, mental, and spiritual well-being among the soldiers.

Celebrating the spirit of the International Day of Yoga, Parashu Warriors conducted Yoga practices for over 800 soldiers and community members of Border villages of Ladakh on the banks of Pangong-Tso.

Himveers of the 15th Battalion ITBP practiced yoga at a forward location in Leh at an altitude of 15,000 feet.

The Border Security Force (BSF) conducted yoga at its headquarters here and also at the Border Observation Posts along the international border with Pakistan.

On the occasion, Prabhakar Joshi, officiating IG conveyed his best wishes to all ranks on International Day of Yoga. He said that BSF personnel have been practicing Yoga to increase efficiency and reduce stress which is further reflected in BSF robust duties for effective dominance on borders.

BSF Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) Jammu also conducted a yoga session.

A number of civilians also performed yoga with BSF officers and troops at BOP Octroi, Suchetgarh.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army organized yoga sessions across the Kashmir valley.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) troops also exercised yoga at their Srinagar headquarters.