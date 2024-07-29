Security agencies review counter terror capabilities in Jammu region

A multi-agency tabletop exercise was conducted at Samba Military Station on Monday to review the security situation in the region.

Top brass of Army, J&K Police, BSF, CRPF and central and UT intelligence agencies reviewed the security situation in Jammu, Samba and Kathua region which have witnessed terror incidents and infiltration bids in the recent past.

The conference was attended by all stakeholders from security forces and intelligence agencies.

The security agencies brainstormed and deliberated on various probable security scenarios and instituted measures to employ the full spectrum of counter terror capabilities in a synergised manner, said Defence spokesman Lt. Colonel Suneel Bartwal.

The successful conduct of this joint exercise demonstrates the commitment of all agencies to ensure safety and security in the Jammu region, he added.