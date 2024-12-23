Security agencies have established dominance over various threats in last 5 yrs: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said out-of-the-box thinking is required to find solutions in the face of challenges such as attacks on critical infrastructure, cyber attacks, information warfare and radicalization of youth.

Shah, while delivering the 37th Intelligence Bureau Centenary Endowment Lecture in New Delhi, lauded the agency, saying that due to the working methodology, vigilance, alertness and the tradition of sacrifice and dedication of IB, the country is safe today.

Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the security agencies have established dominance over various threats to the nation by fighting a decisive battle over the last five years.

He highlighted that till five years ago, the country faced three long-standing issues including the Northeast, Left-Wing Extremism, and Kashmir, that challenged its peace, law and order, security, and future.

He added that due to the strict policies and tough decisions of the Modi government, the upcoming generations no longer need to worry about these three threats, as the government has achieved almost decisive victory over them.

Shah mentioned that violent incidents in these three regions have dropped by 70 per cent, and fatalities have reduced by approximately 86 per cent.

He remarked that over the past 10 years, there has been significant improvement in the IB’s alertness, sharpness, and capability to deliver results.

The HM further noted that the intelligence agency has not only maintained its tradition of integrity, courage, sacrifice, and dedication, but has also taken it forward.

He said that in the face of modern challenges and difficult circumstances, the IB has kept the country safe, and further emphasized that the ecosystem of any intelligence agency is not just the foundation of security, but also a fundamental necessity for the future and development of the country.

Shah added that no country can progress without a robust intelligence ecosystem, as without it, the sovereignty and economic development of the nation is not possible.

He further said that combating divisive forces that harm society through disinformation, misinformation, mal-information, and fake news, and preparing police forces to address these challenges, is a priority for the IB.

The HM further said that during the past 10 years, India has transformed from a regional leader to a global leader, shaping the direction of diplomacy, economics, and security worldwide.

Identifying all the challenges in building a developed India and establishing infrastructure to prevent them is the responsibility of young officers, Shah added.

He further explained that security is no longer just about the protection of borders and citizens, and it must be expanded to include new dimensions.

Shah explained that the success of any security agency is based on its workforce and its ability to train its personnel, and also highlighted the need to build a robust ecosystem to counter misinformation.