Secure fishermen from Lankan custody, revive JWG: Stalin’s missive to Union Govt

Expressing serious concern at the alarming rise in the arrest of fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy on the charge of poaching in the island nation’s waters, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday urged the Union Government to intervene and secure the release of all the fishermen as well as the boats impounded.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Chief Minister also requested that diplomatic efforts be initiated to secure a waiver for the hefty fine imposed on the fishermen besides taking steps to revive the Joint-Working Group (JWG) for resolving the fishermen issue between the two countries across the Palk-Strait.

Referring to the arrest of 14 fishermen from Pudukkottai district and the seizure of their three mechanised boats on Saturday last, Stalin drew the attention of Jaishankar that this had taken the number of arrests by the island navy to 350 in the past six years. The number of boats impounded has also gone up to 49 in the same period. “The Sri Lankan courts have also imposed hefty fines which the fishermen could not pay. Further, their prolonged incarceration would land their families in great distress,” the letter said.

Stalin also emphasised the need to revive the JWG without any further delay and step up diplomatic efforts with Colombo to resolve the festering issue.

Meanwhile, the fisher folk of the coastal Tharuvaikulam in Pudukottai district resorted to a protest fast to press for the release of those held in Lankan custody.

A court in Eastern Sri Lanka had imposed a penalty of Rs 49 lakh on them for fishing in the island nation’s territorial waters. This has shocked the poor families of the fishermen languishing in Lankan prisons.