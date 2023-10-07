Markram scores fastest century, South Africa post highest World cup total of 428 for five against Srilanka

Aiden Markram led the charge with the fastest World Cup century off just 49 balls while Quinton De Kock and Rassie van der Dussen also made swash buckling hundreds as South Africa piled 428/5 against Sri Lanka, the highest total in the World Cup in the Arun Jaitley stadium at Ferozshah Kotla here on Saturday.

In the process, South Africa past the highest World Cup total ever — Australia’s 417/7 against Afghanistan in the 2015 edition.

The Proteas flattened the modest Sri Lankan attack at will while erasing existing records and creating new one in the fourth fixture of this World cup.

This is also the first time in this level of competition that a team scored three centuries. After opener Quinton De Kock(100 off 84 balls) and Van der Dussen (108 off 110 balls) set the stage for a huge score with their second-wicket stand with 204 runs, Markram then reduced the Sri Lankan to smithereens with a brutal 54 ball 106.

Interestingly for — De Kock, (12×4,3×6) Van der Dussen (13×4,2×6) and Markram(14×4,3×6) — these were their maiden World Cup hundreds.

As this was not enough Heinrich Klaasen hit another three fours and a six for his 20-ball 32 and David Miller clobbered three fours and two sixes for his unbeaten 21-ball 39.

After putting South Africa to bat, the Sri Lanka started brightly when Dilshan Madushanka trapped skipper Temba Bavuma (8) in front of the wicket, but that was the only moment of celebration for the former champions because after that it was only sweat and toil.

De Kock and Van der Dussen, came together a mere 10 balls into the match and they put-up the fourth highest ever partnership for any wicket for South Africa in the World Cup-204 in 29 overs.

Van der Dussen celebrated his 50th ODI with a fifth ton of the career, cracking 13 fours and two sixes in the process. Markram opened with two superb straight drives for four off Madushanka and in the process erased the record set by Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien (50 balls for 100) in 2011.

Dussen survived a close chance on 65 when a mistimed hit fell very close to Sadeera Samarawickrama, who, placed at short midwicket, responded late and missed the chance.

The Sri Lankan spinner despite having experienced of playing on the Indian pitches in the IPL were simply ineffective and let the batters score at will. 85 runs came in overs between 19 and 29 featuring 11 fours and two sixes.

Dunith Wellalage bowled five straight dots to the right-handed Van der Dussen in the 26th over which forced the batter to go on attacking mode .In the 29th over, a chance to break the partnership was muffed when a confusion between De Kock and Van der Dussen left both of them to a run-out. But a throw at the wrong end — which also missed the stumps — added to the Islanders misery.

De Kock fell right after completing the milestone, getting a top edge on a short ball off Pathirana in the 31st over and Van der Dussen also slow down a bit after his century.

H.Klaasen (32) David Miller 28 Not out) added to Sri Lanka’s misery who conceded 45 runs in las 2-5 overs as South Africa set up a new record

Brief Scores: South Africa 428 for 5 (De Kock ,100, , Dussen 108 ,Markram 106 David Miller 36 NO, D.Madhushane 2 for 86, D .Wellalage 1 for 81, .M.Pathirana 1 for 95, K.Rajitha 1 for 90)