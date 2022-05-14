Second National Lok Adalat held today by NALSA, successfully organised in 24 States/UTs across the country

The Second National Lok Adalat (NLA) for the current calendar year was held today by NALSA and successfully organised in 24 States/UTs across the country, under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) in both physical and virtual or hybrid mode.

With the proactive guidance and supervision of the Executive Chairman, NALSA, the Legal Services Authorities across the countries had recorded unprecedented disposal figures during the earlier National Lok Adalats of 2021 and the first NLA of 2022.

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit stressed the need for quick and affordable access to common men so that he is encouraged to actively participate in the process.

Justice Lalit, Judge, Supreme Court & Executive Chairman, NALSA, has inaugurated the NLA in the District Court Complex, Srinagar (J & K). He was accompanied by Justice A.M. Magrey, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) & Ladakh, and other officers of State Legal Service Authority, J&K.

Justice Lalit has interacted with litigants, in particular those who belong to poor and downtrodden strata. A large number of litigants have expressed their satisfaction with settling their disputes during the Lok Adalat.

Justice Lalit has also handed over a cheque of Rs 1.2 crore to the father of one of the victims of an accident who is in a coma (Unconsciousness) for the last 4-5 years & struggling for survival.

He also handed over cheques of the settlement amount to various other beneficiaries.

NLA is held at regular intervals i.e. once in 3 months, where on a single day Lok Adalat is held throughout the country, in all the courts till the Taluk Levels wherein pending and pre-litigation cases are taken up with the objective of being disposed of in a conciliatory manner.

Due to summer vacations in some of the High Courts & the District Courts, the NLA has been either preponed or rescheduled.

Maharashtra, Daman & Diu, and Dadar & Nagar Haveli have successfully conducted the Lok Adalat on May 07, 2022, while Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Puducherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands will organise on June 26, 2022, whereas Goa on 25th June 2022.

As per the figures received till 5.00 P.M, more than 56.82 lacs have been reported to be settled, which include 8.53 lacs pending and 48.29 lacs pre-litigation cases.

The total value of the settlement amount is Rs 2648.43 crore. The said disposal would result in easing the burden of the pending cases.

This year entire North India is reeling under a scorching heatwave, for which necessary arrangements for sheds like tents, water, and other essentials were made by the Legal Services to ease the plight of common citizens.

The endeavour of NALSA this year is to focus on promoting a people-friendly and people-centric Legal Aid system.

NALSA along with other Legal Services Institutions conducts Lok Adalat at regular intervals for the disposal of civil and criminal compoundable criminal cases either pending or at the pre-litigation stage whether before any

Court or tribunal.

Lok Adalat is one of the alternative dispute redressal mechanisms, it is a forum where disputes/cases pending in the court of law or at the pre-litigation stage are settled/ compromised amicably.