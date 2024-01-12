Second meeting of Cong, AAP on LS polls seat sharing held

The second meeting of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party to deliberate on the seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls was held here on Friday.

The meeting was convened by the Congress’ National Alliance Committee (NAC) convenor Mukul Wasnik with senior leaders of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party at his residence here.

The leaders from the AAP who were present in the meeting included Delhi minister Atishi and MP Raghav Chadha.

During the meeting, they discussed at length about the seat sharing.

On January 8, the first meeting was convened by Wasnik.

“We had an in-depth discussion on how to contest the polls. Together we will contest the elections and defeat BJP, “ the convenor said then.

The meeting between both the parties was held as part of the grand old party’s series of meetings with the parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on seat sharing.

Notably, several parties of INDIA have already stressed the need to finalise on seat sharing at the earliest. The Opposition bloc is an umbrella of Opposition parties formed to take on the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.