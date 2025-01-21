Second HMPV case in Assam: 75-year-old woman diagnosed in Guwahati

A 75-year-old woman has been diagnosed with a human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection, making it the second reported case in Assam this season.

The patient is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guwahati, where her condition is described as stable. Hospital officials confirmed that she has been isolated to ensure her safety and prevent further spread of the virus.

Advertisement

The infection was detected during routine diagnostic tests after the woman was admitted for unrelated health issues.

Advertisement

While there has been no official statement from the state government, hospital authorities disclosed the diagnosis on Tuesday.

This case follows the season’s first confirmed HMPV infection in Assam, which involved a 10-month-old child from Lakhimpur. The infant received treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh and has since recovered.

HMPV is a respiratory virus known to affect individuals of all ages, particularly during winter and early spring. Symptoms are often mild and resemble those of the common cold, including coughing, nasal congestion, and fever.

In most cases, the infection is self-limiting and requires minimal medical intervention. However, the elderly, infants, and individuals with weakened immune systems may experience more severe symptoms.

The state health department is yet to release a detailed advisory regarding HMPV but is expected to enhance surveillance and awareness efforts.

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) was first identified in 2001 and is considered a significant cause of respiratory illnesses worldwide. Like its relative, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), it primarily spreads through respiratory droplets, direct contact with infected surfaces, or close interaction with infected individuals.