Seamless traffic management in place for Magh Purnima bathing festival at Mahakumbh

The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented comprehensive arrangements to ensure the smooth movement of devotees across Prayagraj including the Mahakumbh Mela area for the fourth bathing festival, Magh Purnima, scheduled for Wednesday under Mahakumbh-2025.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued clear directives to ensure that no devotee, Kalpvasi, or ordinary citizen faces any inconvenience in the Mahakumbh Mela area or across Prayagraj city.

Advertisement

In line with this, the local administration and police department are working with full preparedness, focusing on traffic management, smooth vehicular movement, parking, security, surveillance, and overall monitoring.

Advertisement

UP DGP Prashant Kumar on Tuesday assured that “traffic is flowing smoothly on all major routes, with no significant increase in congestion over the past few hours. Junctions within the city are also witnessing seamless vehicular movement.”

Providing insights into these preparations, Prayagraj Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba emphasized that the Uttar Pradesh government and UP Police are committed to offering devotees a seamless and hassle-free experience at Mahakumbh.

He highlighted that traffic management plans were formulated months in advance and are being successfully implemented.

He added: “Despite the surge in vehicles towards the weekend and intermittent high-traffic periods, the administration and police force have efficiently managed challenges through tireless efforts. As a result, traffic remains smooth on all routes leading to the fair area and within Prayagraj, ensuring no congestion in the city.”

The police and administration have urged all devotees to utilize designated parking areas along their routes and avoid attempting to reach Sangam directly, as specific arrangements have been made for different routes.

Commissioner Tarun Gaba reiterated that the administration works round the clock to ensure a hassle-free experience for devotees while maintaining smooth traffic flow. He appealed to visitors to park only in designated areas to facilitate orderly movement.

To enhance security and monitoring, the police and local administration are utilizing ANPR and AI-enabled cameras to track the movement of devotees and regulate traffic in the fair area.

Additionally, real-time data is being gathered from toll plazas and officials in neighboring districts to track incoming vehicle numbers and routes, enabling effective traffic management.

To ensure a smooth experience for all, the fair area has been declared a no-vehicle zone a day before the Magh Purnima bathing festival. Vehicular movement across Prayagraj city is also restricted from Tuesday evening.

A dedicated traffic plan has been implemented for the Kalpvasis residing in the fair area, with all necessary information conveyed to them.